Donald Trump might get arrested on Tuesday

Published March 18th, 2023 - 01:22 GMT
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - United States' former President Donald Trump said on his own social media platform "Truth Social" that he expects to get arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Trump claimed on Saturday that a New York prosecutor will order his arrest over a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the ex-president.

Trump, 76, wrote: "WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."

Furthermore, the former U.S. president called for nationwide protests to take place across the country if he gets arrested. He said: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

According to sources, the former leader used the same language when he lost the elections in 2020 triggering his supporters to break the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a previous post, Trump criticized the situation in the country adding that the American dream no longer existed. He also said the U.S. of turning into a "third-world and dying."

Trump also continued to say that when the elections were stolen by what he referred to as "RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS" and by whom the heart of the country was stolen as well.

