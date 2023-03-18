Donald Trump might get arrested on Tuesday

ALBAWABA - United States' former President Donald Trump said on his own social media platform "Truth Social" that he expects to get arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Trump claimed on Saturday that a New York prosecutor will order his arrest over a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the ex-president.

Trump, 76, wrote: "WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."

Furthermore, the former U.S. president called for nationwide protests to take place across the country if he gets arrested. He said: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

According to sources, the former leader used the same language when he lost the elections in 2020 triggering his supporters to break the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

BREAKING: Fox News is now reporting that authorities are preparing for an arrest and indictment of Trump.



Trump has to be furious that even his biggest supporters are talking about him being indicted.



He will be booked and fingerprinted as any pic.twitter.com/8gBjUCIFRI… https://t.co/9oRzfsBQ6u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 17, 2023

In a previous post, Trump criticized the situation in the country adding that the American dream no longer existed. He also said the U.S. of turning into a "third-world and dying."

Trump also continued to say that when the elections were stolen by what he referred to as "RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS" and by whom the heart of the country was stolen as well.