Paris Hilton pretended to vote for Trump

ALBAWABA - In new revelations, DJ Paris Hilton did not vote at all during the 2016 elections, and pretended to vote for former president Donald Trump.

Hilton released her memoir on Tuesday, Paris: The Memoir and the new mom opened up about things she is not proud of, and mistakes she has done in her younger days.

Today is the day!!! My book, "Paris: The Memoir" is available NOW! 📕🥹💖 Writing this book has been one of the most terrifying yet rewarding things I've ever done. I can't wait for you to get to know the real me.🥰 Order your copy here 💫 https://t.co/jlGGX589gQ pic.twitter.com/0iwTVTdwoa — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) March 14, 2023