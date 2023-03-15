  1. Home
Paris Hilton pretended to vote for Trump

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 15th, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
She talked about the 2016 presidential campaign

ALBAWABA - In new revelations, DJ Paris Hilton did not vote at all during the 2016 elections, and pretended to vote for former president Donald Trump.

Reality TV star and DJ Paris Hilton revealed that she did not vote for anyone during the 2016 presidential election, and pretended to vote for Trump. 

Hilton released her memoir on Tuesday, Paris: The Memoir and the new mom opened up about things she is not proud of,  and mistakes she has done in her younger days. 

Tags:presidential electionsParis HiltonDonald Trump

