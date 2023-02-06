Earthquake hits Buffalo city

  1. Home
Published February 6th, 2023 - 04:53 GMT
Earthquake
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Buffalo, the second-largest city in New York, on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The quake comes amid the strong earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria that left over 2000 people killed and thousands injured on Sunday.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan.

