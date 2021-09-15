Egypt: COVID-19 Cases Spike by 72% in September

  1. Home
Published September 15th, 2021 - 09:45 GMT
Egypt’s COVID-19 cases jump 72%
Women walk in front of the Egyptian company VACSERA, where vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus are produced, in the capital Cairo, on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Covid-19 cases rose over the double in 15 days.

The the Ministry of Health and Population shared data saying COVID-19 cases in Egypt have jumped by 72.4% since the start of September.

Its latest figures show 491 new cases, up from 279 at the beginning of the month.

Mohamed Taj El-Din, adviser to the president on health and preventive affairs, warned Egyptians about new COVID-19 mutations and said the country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He stressed the importance of following precautionary measures and getting vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the virus.


