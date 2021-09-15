Egypt: COVID-19 Cases Spike by 72% in September

The the Ministry of Health and Population shared data saying COVID-19 cases in Egypt have jumped by 72.4% since the start of September.

Its latest figures show 491 new cases, up from 279 at the beginning of the month.

Latest #coronavirus updates from #Morocco Morocco Records 2,785 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hou... via @24liveblog https://t.co/hRnBBGDuTS — Zeinobia is fully vaccinated 💉💉 (@Zeinobia) September 14, 2021

Mohamed Taj El-Din, adviser to the president on health and preventive affairs, warned Egyptians about new COVID-19 mutations and said the country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He stressed the importance of following precautionary measures and getting vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the virus.