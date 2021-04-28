Egypt: One Dead, Two Injured in a Suez Train Accident

On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution office in Suez began investigating an accident wherein a train collided with a pick-up truck, resulting in the death of the truck’s driver and the injury of two others.

The accident happened near the village of Amer in the Al-Ganayen district of Suez.

A team from office headed by Ayman Qattub immediately went to the site of the accident to investigate and hear witness testimonies.

The inspection and witnesses confirmed that the vehicle was loaded with bricks and on its way to Amer. The driver made an illegal crossing over the railway tracks and failed to estimate the distance between his vehicle and the train, resulting in the collision.

A winch was used to lift the car from the tracks and traffic on the Suez-Ismailia railway line resumed.

