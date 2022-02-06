Egypt, UAE China Leaders Meet in Beijing

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Saturday held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways of developing ties and opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and global issues of common concern, Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

I had the pleasure of meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing today. We discussed the robust partnership between our two nations & ways to strengthen these growing ties. Our talks covered areas of mutual interest including ways to promote peace & stability in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/bGl4vSg9U3 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 5, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed arrived in China on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following an invitation from Xi.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the president on the Chinese New Year, and thanked him for the invitation to attend the Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Xi also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to discuss strengthening communication and political consultation between the two countries on regional and international issues.

The Chinese leader said his country attaches special importance to its relations with Egypt in view of its pivotal role in the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Mediterranean, El-Sisi’s spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Andy Vermaut shares:China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: President Xi: Xi Jinping has held meetings at the Games with several world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/2JUkZakadU #andyvermaut pic.twitter.com/u5M5q4uaee — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 5, 2022

“In the context of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the (Egyptian) president affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on the momentum reached in bilateral meetings” and develop bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially development, economic and trade, and to attract more Chinese investments to take advantage of the promising opportunities available in Egypt in various sectors.

Rady said both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in scientific research activities, technology transfer in the pharmaceutical industries, manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, industrial technologies, communications and information technology, electric vehicles and health care.