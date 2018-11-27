Egyptian Court Adds 161 Brotherhood Activists to Terror List

An Egyptian policeman stands guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo. (AFP/File)

An Egyptian court upheld on Monday a sentence to blacklist as terrorist 161 members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The suspects include 20 women, four of whom are related to prominent businessman Hassan Malek.

The sentence was originally issued in 2014 and an appeal against it has since been filed.

The appeals court rejected the filing on Monday and upheld the blacklisting of these individuals.

The accused will now have their assets frozen and they will be barred from traveling.

Separately, the court upheld a verdict on the sentencing of 77 suspects for their involvement in the storming of the Zagazig University.

They were originally sentenced to ten years in jail for inciting violence, belonging to terrorist groups and killing protesters during the 2013 Rabaa sit-in that was held in support of former President Mohammed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood.

