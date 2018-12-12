Egyptian Lawyer Arrested After Wearing Yellow Vest

Egyptian lawyer held for wearing yellow vest (Twitter)

An Egyptian lawyer has been detained after wearing a yellow vest, which has been a symbol of protest in France and was recently banned in Egypt.

A public prosecutor in Alexandria ordered lawyer Mohammed Ramadan to 15 days in jail after he was photographed wearing a yellow vest in solidarity with protesters in France who have donned the garment during anti-government protests, according to activist Mahienour El Masry.

He was accused of "spreading false news" and "spreading the ideology of a terrorist group", according to Masry.

The arrest of Ramadan follows the ban on sales of yellow vests, with fears from the Egyptian regime of copy cat protests.

Merchants have been told to sign statements that they won't sell yellow vests, with anyone who breaks the rule likely to end in jail.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has launched a fierce clampdown on activists since a military coup overthrew Egypt's first democratically-elected government in 2013.

Thousands have been jailed while protests have been brutally crushed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.