Egyptian, Syrian Officials Hold Talks at The UN

Published September 26th, 2021 - 07:41 GMT
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held chats with Syrian officials at General Assembly
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry adresses his Arab counterparts during a consultative meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, on June 15, 2021. / AFP / KARIM JAAFAR
They discussed bilateral relations, regional issues of common interest, and ways to end the Syrian conflict

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad held special talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on countries' bilateral relations, regional issues of common interest, and ways to end the Syrian conflict. 

Mekdad stressed the importance of relations between the two countries — especially in light of the historical ties that unite them — and of mobilizing efforts to resolve the conflict while respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.


Egyptian MP Mustafa Bakri said: “This meeting reflects Egypt’s keenness on Syria, its security, stability and territorial integrity — a position that (Egyptian) President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized more than once as he demanded a halt to any interference in Syrian internal affairs.”

Bakri added: “The meeting also confirms that relations between the two countries are moving forward.”

Mekdad also met with his Jordanian and Somali counterparts, Ayman Safadi and Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, respectively.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

