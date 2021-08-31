Eight Injured in Second Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi's Abha Airport

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported.

This is the second such drone strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.#SaudiArabia https://t.co/khHIbAfIs8 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 31, 2021

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours.

The earlier attack caused no casualties.

The Arab Coalition said in statements carried by state TV that the second drone attack on the airport amounts to a war crime.



