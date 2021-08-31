  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Eight Injured in Second Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi's Abha Airport

Eight Injured in Second Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi's Abha Airport

Published August 31st, 2021 - 09:51 GMT
Second Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport injure 8, damages plane
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels visit the grave of slain Huthi political leader Saleh al-Sammad at al-Sabeen square in the capital Sanaa, on August 30, 2021, a day after strikes on Yemen's largest airbase Sunday killed at least 30 pro-government troops (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
Highlights
Houthi's second drone attack attempt to hit Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport injure 8, damages plane.

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported.

Also ReadHouthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden ObjectHouthi Drone Targets Khamis Mushait, Saudi Defence Destroy The Bomb-Laden Object

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours.

The earlier attack caused no casualties.

The Arab Coalition said in statements carried by state TV that the second drone attack on the airport amounts to a war crime. 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:HouthiSaudi ArabiaAbha airport

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...