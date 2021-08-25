Ennahda is in Deep Worry About Tunisia's Future

  1. Home
Published August 25th, 2021 - 06:35 GMT
Ennahda Movement expresses deep concern over Tunisia's future
Ghannouchi, who won the ballot comfortably with 800 votes, about 570 more votes than the runner-up, said his party is keeping apace with changes in Tunisian society. (Photo by MOHAMED KHALIL / AFP)
Statement by country’s largest political party follows president’s extension of exceptional measures until further notice

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement expressed deep concern Tuesday over the uncertainty surrounding the future of the country following President Kais Saied's decision to indefinitely extend the exceptional measures of suspending parliament and freezing the immunity of its members. 

The political party, led by parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, in a statement expressed its "deep preoccupation with the uncertainty surrounding the country's future after the presidential order to extend [the exceptional measures].”

 

On July 25, Saeed decided to freeze parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of its members, dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and assume executive authority with the help of a government whose premier would be appointed. He later also sacked and replaced a number of senior officials.

On Monday evening, the presidency said that Saied extended the measures until further notice.

Tunisia has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ennahda MovementTunisiaKais Saied

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

