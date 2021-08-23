The Saudis Are Coming to Tunis. Here's How One Minister Was Received

Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomed on Sunday the Saudi minister of state for African affairs, Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, along with his Saudi delegation.

The Saudi minister conveyed to the president the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their wishes for the security, stability and prosperity of Tunisia.

During the meeting, Qattan explained the directives of the Saudi leadership to contribute to meeting the needs of the health sector in Tunisia to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Saied praised the historical relations between the two countries, and expressed his thanks to King Salman and the crown prince for the assistance they offered to Tunisia and the Tunisian people in these difficult circumstances.

Recently, the king directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to urgently supply medical oxygen and other medical supplies to help Tunisia fight COVID-19.

This aid included 3,000 oxygen cylinders, five oxygen generators for five Tunisian hospitals, containers to transport 200 tons of liquid oxygen, and special oxygen support supplies.