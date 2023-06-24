Erdogan Backs Putin: Full Support Amid Rebellion

ALBAWABA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is dealing with the rebellion initiated by the Wagner private military group. Erdogan conveyed his full support to Putin.Russia's uprising led by the Wagner private military group has caused significant global resonance.

As unrest unfolds in certain cities of the country, President Erdogan engaged in a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin. The Kremlin's statement emphasized that President Erdogan expressed his support for the Russian government.Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Leaders Also Engaged in TalksAdditionally, as tensions escalated with Wagner's capture of the Roskov city in Russia, the private military contractors mobilized to head towards Moscow. Intense clashes occurred between the Russian army and the Wagner forces, while Putin announced that the culprits would face consequences.

These developments have been closely monitored by the international community. The Russian Presidency's statement confirmed that President Vladimir Putin separately held phone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, providing updates on the situation in their respective countries.

Chechen Leader Also Voices Support for PutinRamzan Kadyrov, President of the Chechen Republic within the Russian Federation, accused the Wagner Group, which attempted a rebellion against the Russian government, of betrayal, and expressed support for President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov described the events as a "stab in the back" of Russia and a "genuine military uprising" in a statement on his Telegram account.Stating that they have an elected commander-in-chief, Kadyrov expressed full support for Putin's assessment of the events as an "armed rebellion." He emphasized that these incidents are a challenge to the state and called for everyone to rally around the national leader (Putin) in response to this challenge. Units affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and National Guard stationed in the Chechen Republic have been dispatched to the region. Kadyrov declared their readiness to take any necessary measures to protect Russia's unity and the state. He asserted that the rebellion must be suppressed and they are prepared for stringent actions if required.