Erdogan continues Gulf tour, arrives in Doha after KSA visit

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 18th, 2023 - 03:57 GMT
Tamim bin Hamad and Rajab Tayeb Erdogan
Turkish President (L) meets Qatari Emir (R) in Doha, Qatar. July, 2020. (AFP)
This visit comes after the Turkish President's arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of his Gulf tour, which also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

ALBAWABA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on an official visit to Doha, Qatar, following an invitation from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Joining President Erdogan on his Gulf tour are key ministers and officials from various sectors.

During his visit to Qatar, President Erdogan is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, accompanied by delegations from both countries. Following the meeting, a dinner banquet will be held in honor of Erdogan. This visit comes after the Turkish President's arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of his Gulf tour, which also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Significantly, during Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia, both countries signed a memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing collaboration in various sectors including economy, defense, finance and petroleum. 
 

Tags:QatarSheikh TamimTurkeyErdoganGulf

