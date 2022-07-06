Erdogan Maybe Going to Iran to 'Fix Things'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Iran on July 19, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also visited Ankara. He met with Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit.

"We have been against one-sided sanctions on Iran and do not approve those sanctions," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that he discussed with the Turkish president about the formation of a high-level strategic body between the two countries to oversee the implementation of the long-term cooperation pact.