Erdogan Maybe Going to Iran to 'Fix Things'

Published July 6th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
Erdogan
Erdogan (AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Iran on July 19, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also visited Ankara. He met with Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit.

"We have been against one-sided sanctions on Iran and do not approve those sanctions," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that he discussed with the Turkish president about the formation of a high-level strategic body between the two countries to oversee the implementation of the long-term cooperation pact.

Tags:Recep Tayyip ErdoganTehranAnkaraIranEbrahim RaisiMevlut CavusogluHossein Amir-Abdollahian

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

