Sharp Criticism: Jordan & Turkey Slam Sweden and Israel

ALBAWABA - In a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed strong criticism of the recent provocation in Sweden and Israeli aggressive actions against the Palestinians.

During the press conference, Minister Safadi and Minister Fidan strongly condemned the burning of the Qur'an in Sweden, describing it as a despicable act. It also condemned the Israeli raids and attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

Minister Fidan stressed the "immediate cessation of raids on innocent Palestinian civilians and attacks by Israeli settlers."

The two ministers expressed their strong condemnation of the recent Israeli aggression, stressing that Turkey and Jordan are committed to working to establish stability in the region.

Regarding the incident that occurred in Sweden, Minister Fidan renewed his condemnation of the burning of the Noble Qur’an and expressed his disappointment at the lack of response despite previous warnings.

The issue of Sweden's membership in NATO was also raised, which led to discussions about the potential implications and benefits it might bring.

Al-Safadi and two delegations, during the call, expressed their commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries and enhancing cooperation in various fields, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The strong reactions from the two ministers underscore their countries' commitment to defending Palestinian rights and well-being and maintaining stability in the region, while expressing their concerns about provocative incidents and discussing diplomatic developments.