Erdogan set to visit Iraq next week

ALBAWABA - On his first visit to Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to touch on three important issues with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office, released earlier today, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Rıza Günay and discussed several files, including Erdogan's intent visit to Iraq.

The subjects under discussion are believed to include combatting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the water dispute, and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan Region through Turkey's Ceyhan port, Shafaq News Agency reported.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News that "Erdogan's visit to Baghdad aims to thrash out three pivotal matters with al-Sudani,".

The report did not specify the timing of the visit. However, local Iraqi media claimed in a statement the visit is scheduled to take place next week. The statement added that the al-Sudani and Günay also discussed the "holding of a joint economic forum between the two countries in Basra and Turkey's participation in the Iraqi development road project.".

Earlier this year, al-Sudani visited Turkey and met with high-ranked officials, where he discussed a number of important matters including border security, joint intelligence cooperation, and information exchange in addition to discussing the water and energy situation in Iraq.