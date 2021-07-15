  1. Home
Escalation of Violence in Northwest Syria

Violence is escalating in northwest Syria amid an increase of children killed and injured.
A young lonely missing crying injured child is frightened cause of war and child abuse and having bandage on his head-Shutterstock
Highlights
UNICEF confirms that only this morning, three children were killed in two separate attacks in the area. The attacks have taken place in the de-escalation zone despite the ceasefire from March last year.

In the past two weeks alone, at least 10 children have been verified killed in Syria.

This is a terrifying sign that violence is coming back to Syria. Communities face a serious risk of losing the little respite they had during the lull in violence.

Violence and any resumption of hostilities will take the Syrian people further away from reaching a peaceful and political solution to end the bloodshed and solve the decade-long crisis in Syria.

