Espionage scandal: 3 Bulgarians arrested in UK

ALBAWABA - Startling revelations have surfaced in the United Kingdom, exposing the arrest of three Bulgarian nationals in February on suspicion of acting as spies for Russia.

The detainees are facing accusations of possessing forged identity documents with "inappropriate intent" and collaborating with Russian security services, all as part of a comprehensive national security inquiry. Initially detained under the Official Secrets Act, these three suspects now face charges under the Identity Documents Act.



Among the seized materials recovered from the suspects were passports, identification cards, and other credentials linked to countries including the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

The arrested individuals—Orlin Roussev, aged 45; Bizer Dzhambazov, aged 41; and Katrin Ivanova, aged 31—have reportedly been long-term residents of the UK, engaging in various employments. Roussev's alleged business dealings in Russia and his previous role as a consultant at the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy have been noted.

The trial for the trio is scheduled to commence in January of the upcoming year within London, with indications that the suspects have not yet contested the charges brought against them.