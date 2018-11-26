EU President Condemns Russia over 'Use of Force in Azov Sea'

European Council President Donald Tusk (AFP)

The European Council president on Monday condemned Russia over its “use of force in Azov Sea,” calling on Moscow to “refrain from further provocations”.

“I condemn Russian use of force in Azov Sea. Russian authorities must return Ukrainian sailors, vessels&refrain from further provocations. I discussed situation with [Ukranian President Petro] @poroshenko and will meet his representatives later today,” Donald Tusk posted on Twitter.

“Europe will stay united in support of Ukraine,” Tusk wrote.

His remarks came after Russia seized three Ukrainian navy ships off Crimea in the Sea of Azov on Sunday.

Russia said the vessels ignored calls to stop at the border sparking military action.

The Ukrainian Navy earlier accused Russia of opening fire on its warships off Crimea, asserting that crew members were wounded and its vessels were seized by Russia.

NATO-Ukraine Commission will convene on Monday afternoon to discuss a dispute between Russia and Ukraine, the alliance announced earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to UN, tweeted: “An emergency Security Council meeting has been called for tomorrow at 11:00 am.”

