Ex-US President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

Published February 19th, 2023 - 09:28 GMT
Ex-U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
In this file photo taken on September 6, 1978 shows former Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat (L) as he shakes hands with former Israeli premier Menachem Begin, as former US president Jimmy Carter looks on at Camp David, the US presidential retreat in Maryland.
ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, America's oldest living leader, is opting for hospice care at his Georgia home and ending medical treatment, his foundation announced.

In a statement Saturday, the Carter Center did not disclose what promoted the decision of the 98-year-old, who suffered from health issues recently, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said.

It said: "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

The statement said the Carter family "asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter is America's oldest living leader, who served only one term in the Oval Office from 1977-81.

He was instrumental in brokering the Camp David peace accord, which saw Israel concluding a peace deal with Egypt, Israel's first peace treaty with an Arab nation in September 1979.

Camp David is a U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland.

 

