Explosion at Army Mortar Depot Shakes Jordan's Zarqa

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that an explosion occurred in the early hours of Friday at a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army depot containing unusable mortar munitions east of Zarqa.

Adaileh added that preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by an electrical short circuit in the depot which is located in an isolated and uninhabited area monitored by cameras.



"According to the Army General Command, until this moment, no casualties have been recorded as a result of the explosion," he said.