Explosions, gunfire heard in Sudan

Published April 15th, 2023 - 08:33 GMT
Members of Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) celebrate as they lead dozens of African nationals, caught as they tried to cross into Libya illegally, in front of the media a desert area called Gouz Abudloaa. AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY

ALBAWABA - Clashes between Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the Sudanese army were reported around the capital Khartoum, AFP reported on Saturday. 

According to sources, explosions and gunfire were heard near Khartoum airport and in the north of the Sudanese capital.

Black smoke was also seen in some videos which were shared on Twitter.

Furthermore, witnesses confirmed "confrontations" began and explosions and gunfire were heard near a base where the Rapid Support Forces are stationed in southern Khartoum.

RSF released a statement accusing the Sundanese army of "entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there."

