Explosions, gunfire heard in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Clashes between Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the Sudanese army were reported around the capital Khartoum, AFP reported on Saturday.

According to sources, explosions and gunfire were heard near Khartoum airport and in the north of the Sudanese capital.

Statement:

The Sudanese RSF militia accuse the army of attacking its forces near Khartoum using heavy weapons#Sudan pic.twitter.com/c27oV6KtaM — Mohamed Saied (@MohamedSaiedF) April 15, 2023

Black smoke was also seen in some videos which were shared on Twitter.

Furthermore, witnesses confirmed "confrontations" began and explosions and gunfire were heard near a base where the Rapid Support Forces are stationed in southern Khartoum.

RSF released a statement accusing the Sundanese army of "entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there."