Fatima Payman: Hijabi MP Delivers Maiden Speech in Australian Parliament

ALBAWABA - Australia's first hijabi-clad woman addresses parliament as a successful MP for the Labor Party. She is over the moon and promises a great deal.

Proudly addressing the Senate in a hijab, Payman said the parliament started to reflect the “true diversity” of Australia. #Islam #australia #hijab https://t.co/Z2OegHHvNt — About Islam (@AbtIslamNet) July 28, 2022

Fatima Payman makes history as the first Muslim women to address parliament with a sense of a young politician who wants to get things down.

“I want young girls who decide to wear the hijab to do with pride“



Fatima Payman, who has made history by becoming Australia’s first hijab-wearing Muslim senator delivered her first speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/kRMq07U3tP — TRT World (@trtworld) July 28, 2022

All smiles. She is proud to wear the hijab and be an Australian whilst thanking her father, an Afghan refugee, whilst stressing the hijab is her choice of wear.

The 27-year-old is an Australian-Afghani-Muslim success.

Who is Hijabi Girl Fatima Payman, who became Australia’s first female hijabi MP, has made history. Who is Fatima Payman who became the first Muslim woman senator to wear hijab in Australia? https://t.co/UGFb44mVIB — The Google (@thegoogle93) June 21, 2022

Payman gave her maiden speech in the Federal Parliament of Australia while tears in her eyes as a girl who was born up in Afghanistan and brought up in Australia.

The Labour MP asked if "10 years ago" this would have been accepted.