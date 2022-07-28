  1. Home
Fatima Payman: Hijabi MP Delivers Maiden Speech in Australian Parliament

Published July 28th, 2022 - 12:08 GMT
ALBAWABA - Australia's first hijabi-clad woman addresses parliament as a successful MP for the Labor Party. She is over the moon and promises a great deal. 

 

Fatima Payman makes history as the first Muslim women to address parliament with a sense of a young politician who wants to get things down.

All smiles. She is proud to wear the hijab and be an Australian whilst thanking her father, an Afghan refugee, whilst stressing the hijab is her choice of wear.

The 27-year-old is an Australian-Afghani-Muslim success. 

Payman gave her maiden speech in the Federal Parliament of Australia while tears in her eyes as a girl who was born up in Afghanistan and brought up in Australia.

 

The Labour MP asked  if "10 years ago" this would have been accepted.

 

 

