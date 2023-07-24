Breaking Headline

Israeli Knesset passes the judicial overhaul bill

Published July 24th, 2023 - 12:43 GMT
ALBAWABA  - The Israeli Knesset passes the Reasonableness Standard bill following the third round of voting. The bill passed with 64 votes in favor and 0 against, with opposition MKs boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest.

According to the law’s text, judges are prohibited from examining the "reasonableness" of cabinet and minister decisions, including appointments and the decision not to exercise inherent powers.

