Israeli Knesset passes the judicial overhaul bill

ALBAWABA - Algeria's Interior Ministry reports that 15 people have died and 26 have been injured in a spate of fires around the country.
ALBAWABA - The Israeli Knesset passes the Reasonableness Standard bill following the third round of voting. The bill passed with 64 votes in favor and 0 against, with opposition MKs boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest.
According to the law’s text, judges are prohibited from examining the "reasonableness" of cabinet and minister decisions, including appointments and the decision not to exercise inherent powers.