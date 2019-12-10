Finland's Sanna Marin is The World's Youngest Ever Premier

Sanna Marin, the 34-year-old Finnish politician, is about to become the world's youngest prime minister.

The transport minister, who was nominated for the premiership by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is expected to get an approval from the parliament on Tuesday.

The SDP elected Marin as their candidate for the premiership following Prime Minister Antti Rinne's resignation last week.

She will be heading a five-party coalition government with the liberal Center Party and three junior partners, all of which are led by female politicians.



