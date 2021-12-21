Fire Breaks out at a Shopping Mall in Russia's Tomsk

Huge fire breaks inside one of the shopping malls in the Russian city of Tomsk, RT reported on Tuesday.

The video of the fire, which was shared online, shows a thick white smoke was seen rising in the sky.

Large commercial structure fire - reportedly a shopping mall (looks like an IKEA..). pic.twitter.com/zHCqgo59uO — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 21, 2021

No further information about the fire was released as rescue forces are on the way to turn off the fire.