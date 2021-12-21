Fire Breaks out at a Shopping Mall in Russia's Tomsk

Highlights
Thick smoke was seen rising in the sky.
Huge fire breaks inside one of the shopping malls in the Russian city of Tomsk, RT reported on Tuesday.
The video of the fire, which was shared online, shows a thick white smoke was seen rising in the sky.
#Tomsk #Russia— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 21, 2021
Large commercial structure fire - reportedly a shopping mall (looks like an IKEA..). pic.twitter.com/zHCqgo59uO
Moreover, a person shared the video and wrote: "Large commercial structure fire - reportedly a shopping mall (looks like an IKEA..)."
No further information about the fire was released as rescue forces are on the way to turn off the fire.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)