Fire Kills 41 in an Iraqi Hospital Covid-19 Section

Published July 13th, 2021 - 06:19 GMT
Death toll from massive blaze in COVID ward of Iraqi hospital hits 41
People gather as a massive fire engulfs the coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, late on July 12, 2021. Asaad NIAZI / AFP
Highlights
High-level committee to investigate exact cause of fire and present final report to public within 48 hours

The number of people who were killed in a fire that engulfed the COVID-19 isolation ward of a hospital in southern Iraq has risen to 41, the Iraqi Health Ministry said early Tuesday.

Five more people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya city in Dhi Qar governorate, the ministry said in a statement.

The fire was caused by the misuse of oxygen cylinders, it added.

Local civil defense forces announced that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting with some ministers and security officials to discuss the fire, according to a statement from the press office of the prime minister.


Following the meeting, Dhi Qar Governor Ahmed al-Khafaji issued a statement saying it was decided to form a high-level committee to investigate the exact cause of the fire and to present a final report to the public within 48 hours.

A state of mourning has been declared in Dhi Qar governorate for those who lost their lives in the fire and official working hours were suspended for three days from Tuesday.

A previous statement said that five others were injured in the fire.

Earlier Monday, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Health in central Baghdad.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Dhi Qar governorateIraqFirecoronavirus

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

