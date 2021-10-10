  1. Home
First Fight From Libya's Mitiga Airports Lands in Cairo in 7 Years

Published October 10th, 2021 - 06:58 GMT
first Libyan flight lands at Egypt’s Cairo airport in 7 years
A man takes a picture of the flights' announcement pannel at the closed Mitiga International Airport in Libya's capital Tripoli on April 8, 2019 following an air strike. AFP / Mahmud TURKIA
Libya's first flight from Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport arrived at Cairo International Airport on Saturday after a hiatus of seven years, Egyptian media reported.

The state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said 255 passengers were aboard the Libyan Airlines flight.

A protocol celebration was organized by the Cairo International Airport to welcome the A330 model Libyan airliner, the newspaper said.

 

The Libyan flight is scheduled to fly back to Tripoli later on Saturday with 250 passengers on board.

Direct flights between Cairo International Airport and Libyan airports resumed on September 30 after a seven-year suspension.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

On March 16, a new transitional unity government headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was approved to lead the country to elections this December.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Cairo airportCairoEgyptLibyaConflictWarcivil war

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

