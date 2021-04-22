Five-star Hotel Blast Kills 4, Injures 12 in Pakistan

  1. Home
Published April 22nd, 2021 - 05:36 GMT
Volunteers search for victims next to burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Quetta on April 21, 2021. At least three people have been killed and 13 others injured in an explosion in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta, officials said. Banaras KHAN / AFP
Explosion shakes parking lot of 5-star hotel in Quetta city

At least four people were killed and a dozen injured Wednesday in a blast in the parking lot of a five-star hotel in southwestern Pakistan, an official said.

The blast in Quetta city also destroyed several vehicles with broken glass and pieces of metal seen strewn at the site, footage aired on local broadcaster Dawn News showed.

Plumes of fire and smoke billowed into the air as rescue workers were seen placing the injured and lifeless bodies on stretchers and shifting them to ambulances.

Confirming the death toll, Deputy Commissioner Aurungzeb Badini in a tweet said that the fire caused by the blast has been extinguished.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was lodged in at the hotel, but not present there at the time of the blast. The ambassador is safe, Rasheed told reporters

 

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, although Taliban militants and Baloch separatists have long been active in the region, which is a key route of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, part of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

Police are investigating the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a parked vehicle.

Health officials fear a rise in casualties as the condition of several injured was stated to be critical.

Over the course of the last decade, the Balochistan province -- especially its capital Quetta -- has faced a deadly wave of violence in which over 2,200 people have been killed, according to the local media.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

