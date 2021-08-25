Forest Fires, Israel, Spyware: Algiers-Rabat Crisis in a Nutshell

  1. Home
Published August 25th, 2021 - 08:45 GMT
Algeria-Morocco banging heads
ALBAWABA – Algeria has cut off diplomatic relations with its neighboring Morocco. Apparently there is lots of reasons for that as outlined by the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra who spoke of different “hostile actions.”

These include a bag of reasons the Minister says.

Although relations would be severed, consulates would remain open for travelers from both countries.

But first thing first. Algeria is accusing Morocco of playing a hand in the fires that ravaged the northern part of the country and killed 91 people.

Why Rabat should do that remains a mystery.

Second, Algiers is upset with Morocco for signing a normalization deal with Israel and receiving its foreign minister Yair Lapid as of late.

There is talk Morocco used Israeli technology to spy on its journalists, political leaders and military officials.

The final thing is, and it is this time for Morocco to be upset by the fact it say Algeria has always supported the Polisario Liberation Front, militarily and financially, against Morocco.

By the same token it is argued Morocco has always supported the Berbers against Algerian rule.

 

