Forest Fires, Israel, Spyware: Algiers-Rabat Crisis in a Nutshell

ALBAWABA – Algeria has cut off diplomatic relations with its neighboring Morocco. Apparently there is lots of reasons for that as outlined by the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra who spoke of different “hostile actions.”

Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Morocco over ‘Hostile Actions’ https://t.co/lgZvxKm0dI — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) August 25, 2021

These include a bag of reasons the Minister says.

Algeria has always behaved like a spoiled and jealous kid with Morocco....Enough is enough and good riddance!#Morocco #Algeria #Diplomacy — Rafik Kamal Lahlou (@RafikLahlou) August 25, 2021

Although relations would be severed, consulates would remain open for travelers from both countries.

Algeria terminates diplomatic relations with Morocco over its normalization of relations with Israel, and a disputed territory (Western Sahara) Algeria supports. https://t.co/VcPY1NtKmV — Africa Insider (@africainsiderEN) August 25, 2021

But first thing first. Algeria is accusing Morocco of playing a hand in the fires that ravaged the northern part of the country and killed 91 people.

Algeria has severed all ties with Morocco, accusing its North African neighbour of “hostile acts”.#NilePostNews #NBSUpdates



More details: https://t.co/Kz6GiotXIu — Nile Post (@nilepostnews) August 25, 2021

Why Rabat should do that remains a mystery.

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco, accusing the kingdom of complicity in deadly forest fires that killed at least 90 people. pic.twitter.com/mYXnSu2oIw — Switch TV Kenya (@switchtvkenya) August 25, 2021

Second, Algiers is upset with Morocco for signing a normalization deal with Israel and receiving its foreign minister Yair Lapid as of late.

Algeria cuts ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco, partly blaming Israel rapprochement - The Times of Israel https://t.co/hhDfJRvm2z — The USA Posts (@TheUSAposts) August 25, 2021

There is talk Morocco used Israeli technology to spy on its journalists, political leaders and military officials.

The final thing is, and it is this time for Morocco to be upset by the fact it say Algeria has always supported the Polisario Liberation Front, militarily and financially, against Morocco.

Spying on Algeria, repeated attacks by the Moroccan Zionist government, attack by the Israeli MFA on Moroccan soil, agitation and desire to divide the Algerian people with the financing of terrorist movements ... Algeria responds legitimately to Morocco. Well done ! 🇩🇿 — Nessim (@nassiimm2020) August 25, 2021

By the same token it is argued Morocco has always supported the Berbers against Algerian rule.