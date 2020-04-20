Four Children, Their Mom Die as an Old Unexploded Bomb Goes Off in North Jordan

Four children and their mother were killed when an old unexploded bomb went off in northern Jordan on Monday, according to Jordanian police.

"A hand grenade exploded in Al-Mafraq province which led to the death of four children and their mother," police spokesman, Amer al-Sartawi, said.

He pointed out that specialized teams have opened an investigation into the accident, without giving further details.

UNCHR Jordan, for its part, issued a statement saying that the woman and her four children were Syrian refugees, residing in the Jordanian province of Al-Mafraq.

"UNHCR Jordan is saddened to confirm that this afternoon an old unexploded bomb detonated in Mafraq while some Syrian refugee children were playing at home tragically killing four children and an adult female," UNCHR Jordan tweeted.

UNCHR Jordan stated providing support to the family and friends of the victims.

“After everything that Syrian refugees have gone through to rebuild their lives in Jordan, it is devastating that the lives of children so young have ended this way. Our thoughts are with all affected,” UNHCR Jordan added.

Jordan currently hosts some 1.3 million Syrians over 600,000 are registered as refugees.