Four Civilians Killed in Shelling on 2 Houses in N. Sinai

Published October 21st, 2019 - 09:39 GMT
Egypt is battling an ISIS-led insurgency in the Sinai. (AFP/ File Photo)
Up to 12 people were also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

Egyptian security officials and medics said shells hit two houses in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least four civilians, including a child.

The shelling took place earlier on Saturday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, officials said.

Up to 12 people were also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.


The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Also last week, nine people of the same family were killed and six wounded when a shell hit a truck carrying civilians in the town of Bir al-Abd. the Associated Press reported.

Egypt is battling an ISIS-led insurgency in the Sinai, with militants having carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces.
 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


