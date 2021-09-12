  1. Home
  3. Four Palestinians Who Escaped Jail Face Israeli Court

Published September 12th, 2021 - 06:24 GMT
Four Palestinians taken to court after managing to escape week ago
Palestinian Mohammad Ardah, one of the six who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week, is surrounded by Israeli police officers during his trial at the magistrates' court in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Highlights
Hamas’ armed wing promises not to sign new swap deal with Israel

Four Palestinian inmates who escaped from the Gilboa jail were brought to court in northern Israel, judicial sources said Saturday.

Also ReadIsraeli Forces Capture Two Palestinian Prisoners Who EscapedIsraeli Forces Capture Two Palestinian Prisoners Who Escaped

The inmates were taken to Nazareth province under intense security.

Before the closed-door hearing, a group of Palestinians chanted slogans for the release of the detainees.

The Palestinians were brought before the judge separately.

Hamas’ armed wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, promised not to sign a new swap deal with Israel that would not release Palestinian fugitives who escaped from Gilboa jail.

 

Spokesman for the group, Ebu Ubeyde, told a local television station that a new exchange agreement will only take place with the release of the inmates.

Israeli prisons service announced Sept. 6 that six Palestinian inmates escaped from the Gilboa jail near Beit She'an. It is one of the most fortified prisons in Israel.

Since then, Israeli intelligence began an intensive search in surrounding cities.

Two inmates are still missing as the search to capture them continues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

