Four Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US Military Contractors

At least four Katyusha rockets struck an area around Balad Air Base in Iraq's northern Saladin province, where US and other foreign contracted personnel are located.

"An attack was carried out with four rockets that hit the surroundings of Balad Air Base," the government-affiliated Security Media Network said late Thursday in a statement.

No human or material damage was reported.

Rockets strike area near Iraqi military base hosting US military contractors https://t.co/SzFUN0ASln — Nagi N. Najjar (@NagiNajjar) March 18, 2022

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balad Air Base is considered the largest military airbase in the country and includes squadrons of US F-16 aircraft.

The base also houses technicians from the US to help maintain the aircraft.



