France: Missile Attack in Iraq Could ‘Jeopardize’ Return to The Nuclear Deal

Published March 14th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
Missile attack
A dozen ballistic missiles targeted Iraq's northern city of Arbil, including US facilities, causing damage but no major casualties early, security forces in the autonomous Kurdistan region said. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP)
Highlights
French Foreign Ministry condemns ‘irresponsible, dangerous’ attack in Erbil, northern Iraq

France on Sunday warned Iran that its “irresponsible and dangerous” missiles attack in the Erbil city in northern Iraq can jeopardize prospects of returning to the nuclear deal.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attack, claimed by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), “threatens the stability of Iraq and the region.”

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), saying the missile targeted Israeli facilities in the region.

“Such actions jeopardize efforts to bring about a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the French Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry reiterated the "absolute urgency" of concluding the negotiations of the nuclear deal and underlined that Tehran must cease its "irresponsible and dangerous behavior."

 

Under EU chairmanship, representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK, and Germany has been negotiating since December in the Austrian capital on ensuring full compliance and the US’ return to the deal.

The Iran nuclear deal – officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the EU.

Under the agreement, Tehran committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and in return, world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.

The US, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

