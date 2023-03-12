France 24 fires Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh

ALBAWABA - France 24 suspended prominent Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh and announced the decision to open an investigation on Monday over Odeh's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian journalist was accused of incitement and anti-Semitism over social media posts shared by Odeh on her personal accounts.

كل التضامن مع الزميلة ليلى عودة @lailaodeh4 بعدما أوقفتها قناة فرانس ٢٤ عن العمل بزعم "معاداة السامية" التي تطلق هذه الأيام في أوروبا على كل مؤيد لفلسطيني. تعرضت ليلى، على الهواء، لاعتداء من المستوطنين لأنها عربية فقط. — أحمد دراوشة (@AhDarawsha) March 10, 2023

Odeh, who speaks four languages; Arabic, English, Hebrew and Russian, was stopped by France 24 for the use of some terms in her posts such as "martyr" in reference to the Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

The journalist also used the phrase "the lands of 1948" when referring to occupied lands, which the channel considers contrary to its media policy in dealing with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

#ليلى_عودة



الاعلام في أسوأ حالاته وكلنا ماكلينها على مواقفنا pic.twitter.com/Emnq6Eko1P — zeina sandouka (@ZeinaSandoukaa) March 12, 2023

A huge support campaign was launched on social media where Arab journalists and human rights defenders called to stand up for the Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh and condemned the France 24 decision to sack her.

Some people called to boycott France 24, which Odeh joined in 2007, for firing the Palestinian journalist.