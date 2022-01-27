France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine to Meet in Berlin Amid The Ukraine Crisis

The advisers of the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they will meet for new talks in two weeks in the German capital Berlin on the Ukraine crisis.

According to a statement from France’s Elysee Palace, the advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format (N4) countries met Wednesday in Paris with the participation of the representatives of the foreign ministries.

The statement said the advisers reaffirmed that “the Minsk agreements are the basis of the work of the Normandy Format and are committed to reduce current disagreements on the way forward.”



“They support unconditional observance of the cease-fire and full adherence to the measures to strengthen the cease-fire of 22 July 2020 regardless of differences on other issues of the implementation of the Minsk agreements,” it said.

“They discussed the importance for the TCG (the Trilateral Contact Group) and its working groups to intensify their work with a view of swift progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements,” it noted.