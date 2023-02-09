France vows around $13M in aid to Syria

ALBAWABA - French foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas revealed that Paris is planning to send 12 million euros (over $12,900 million) in aid to Syria following the deadly earthquake.

Delmas stressed that the aid would be disbursed "through non-governmental organisations and the United Nations in all regions affected," AFP reported.

At least 3,162 people were killed in Syria's 7.8-magnitude earthquake which jolted both regime and opposition-held areas on Monday morning.

According to medical forces, Turkey's death toll rose to 14,351 while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble in both countries.

Many countries sent help to people in Turkey and Syria who were affected by the strong earthquake as according to the World Health Organization, 23 million people could be affected by the earthquakes that struck both countries.