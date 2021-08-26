Free Anhar Al Deek! She Needs to Have Her Baby at Home, Not in an Israeli Jail

ALBAWABA – Anhar Al Deek is a 25-year-old Palestinian from the Kafr Ni’ma town west of Ramallah. She is nine-months pregnant and held in an Israeli prison. She is appealing to the world community to pressure the Israelis to let her out of jail to have her new-born in peace.

Anhar Al-Deek, a Palestinian mother and prisoner in Israeli jails who is expected to give birth in the coming few days, urges in a letter human rights defenders to press the Israeli occupation authorities to release her as her delivery date is nearing.

The social media is going crazy highlighting her case with many posting about her plight.

Anhar al-Deek, 25, who is 9 months pregnant in prison sent a letter to her family appealing to human rights defenders to take an action against her imprisonment. She is from Kafr Ni'ma town, west of Ramallah city.

She is terribly afraid suffering from what is called bipolar pregnancy depression and is fretting over her baby delivered in squalid and dirty conditions.

Anhar al-Deek, a Palestinian mother in Israeli detention who is on her ninth month of pregnancy, has said she can't imagine giving birth to her baby inside her detention cell.

She is appealing to human rights activists to put the pressure on so her Israeli jailers can set her free.

Anhar Al-Deek a pregnant Palestinian prisoner wrote this letter to her family.#SaveAnharAldeek #انقذوا_انهار_الديك pic.twitter.com/ZZuBZz2czJ — ReHan 𓂆🇵🇸 (@Rehan_Pal98) August 26, 2021

Her mother Aisha tells Anadolu news agency her daughter is experiencing a difficult psychological situation and that have appealed to rights organizations and foreign embassies to put the pressure on the Israel authorities.

Palestinian prisoner Anhar al-Deek (25 years) is suffering from Bipolar Pregnancy Depression,in the occupation prisons

Commission of Detainees' Affairs demanded her release as she has entered her 9th month of pregnancy and needs special medical care#freeAnhar#انقذوا_انهار_الديك — Abdellatif walid (@Abd_ellatif123) August 25, 2021

As reported by the news agency Qadri Abu Bakr, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s committee for prisoners' affairs, called for international intervention to end the “inhumane” detention of the pregnant Palestinian woman.

When a woman finds out she is pregnant, she looks forward to the day she will hold her precious baby in her arms.

However, pregnant #PalestinianDetainee in Israeli jail, Anhar Al-Deek, is dreading the idea of welcoming her innocent baby in a jail cell. pic.twitter.com/G0EwABwh7a — Palestinian Public Diplomacy (@MofaPPD) August 26, 2021

Israel presently detains around 4,850 Palestinian detainees, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees.