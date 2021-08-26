Free Anhar Al Deek! She Needs to Have Her Baby at Home, Not in an Israeli Jail

  1. Home
Anhar Al Deek With her husband and 1-year-old daughter
Anhar Al Deek With her husband and 1-year-old daughter ( Credit Photo: Al Mayadeen)

ALBAWABA – Anhar Al Deek is a 25-year-old Palestinian from the Kafr Ni’ma town west of Ramallah. She is nine-months pregnant and held in an Israeli prison. She is appealing to the world community to pressure the Israelis to let her out of jail to have her new-born in peace.

The social media is going crazy highlighting her case with many posting about her plight.

She is terribly afraid suffering from what is called bipolar pregnancy depression and is fretting over her baby delivered in squalid and dirty conditions.

She is appealing to human rights activists to put the pressure on so her Israeli jailers can set her free.

Her mother Aisha tells Anadolu news agency her daughter is experiencing a difficult psychological situation and that have appealed to rights organizations and foreign embassies to put the pressure on the Israel authorities.

As reported by the news agency Qadri Abu Bakr, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s committee for prisoners' affairs, called for international intervention to end the “inhumane” detention of the pregnant Palestinian woman.

Israel presently detains around 4,850 Palestinian detainees, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees.

