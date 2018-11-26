French Police Arrest 100 People Rising Oil Prices' Protests

A protestor dressed in yellow vest ("gilets jaunes" in french) holds a french flag as she stands on a red light at the Champs Elysee, in Paris (AFP)

French police detained at least 100 people on Saturday in anti-government protests which sparked by rise in fuel prices in the country, according to security sources.

The protests which turned violent as the security forces used tear gas to disperse the “yellow vests” in Paris’ key points, especially on Champs-Elysees.

The protesters named after the high-visibility jackets staged the nationwide protests last week.

So far, at least two people have been killed, over 750 people, including 136 security guards were injured and 693 people have been detained during one-week demonstrations.

Over a thousand demonstrators also gathered in front of Elysee Palace calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

However, French president slammed the violent protesters, saying "Shame on those who attacked citizens, journalists and politicians" on Twitter.

He said there is no place for violence in France.

Some 106,000 people took part in around 1,600 demonstrations across the country, according to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Demonstrations over the government’s reform policies have recently increased across the country.

Millions of people had also taken part in the nationwide demonstrations in May and June.

This article has been adapted from its original source.