Fury unleashed: Netherlands grapples with deadly Poly storm

ALBAWABA - A powerful storm named Poly wreaked havoc in the Netherlands, resulting in one casualty as a tree toppled during the chaos.

Poly Storm struck the nation, causing substantial damage to homes and vehicles in Amsterdam, the capital, and the northern region of Holland.

With wind speeds reaching an alarming 145 kilometers per hour, the storm's intensity proved fatal for a 51-year-old woman, who tragically lost her life when a tree crashed onto her vehicle.

Several individuals sustained injuries due to trees collapsing during the Poly Storm, a phenomenon typically witnessed in the summer months.

The Dutch National Meteorology Institute issued a red alert for the northern region of Holland, including Amsterdam, urging residents to remain indoors and contact emergency services only in critical situations.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, known as one of Europe's busiest, faced disruptions as over 400 flights were suspended amidst the turbulent weather conditions.

The Netherlands frequently experiences severe storms, primarily occurring between October and April.

The country's most notable tempest took place in 2015, etching its name in history as one of the most formidable storms of the century.