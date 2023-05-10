Gaza fires 6 rockets toward Israel

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Palestinian factions fired six rockets toward Israel's Sderot city on Wednesday.

Air raid sirens were heard in the Israeli cities of Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am and Mefalsim, northeast of the border with Gaza.

Israel launched air raids on Gaza Strip on Wednesday targeting some positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement.

According to local media reports, injuries were reported in the latest Israeli air raids near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Israel, meanwhile, warned its citizens living in the vicinity of the coastal Gaza Strip to remain inside shelters.

