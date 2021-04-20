Gaza Records The Highest Number of COVID-19 Fatalities

The besieged Gaza Strip yesterday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the coastal enclave said.

According to the daily briefing issued by the ministry, 23 people died from coronavirus and there were 446 new infections.

The new figures pushed the total cases to 90,088, with 69,149 recoveries and 761 deaths.

Of those, 421 are currently in need of hospital care with 305 in an acute condition.

Some 81,600 doses of the covid vaccine reached the Gaza Strip, the ministry said, explaining that is sufficient for 40,800 people. Adding that 33,023 people had been vaccinated.