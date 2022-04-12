  1. Home
  3. Gaza Sit-in: Israel Spikes 50,000 'Detention Orders' Against Palestinians since 1967

Published April 12th, 2022 - 06:40 GMT
Gazans express solidarity with administrative detainees in Israeli prisons
Supporters of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas gather to express their solidarity with the Jenin refugee camp, against the Israeli operation on the occupied West Bank city and adjacent camp, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 10, 2022. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Families of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and prisoners’ rights activists held a sit-in outside the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.

They protested Israel’s inhumane treatment of thousands of Palestinian political prisoners.

Palestinian prisoners see no end in sight to their suffering as hundreds of them are being held without charge under the so-called administrative detention where incarceration periods can be renewed indefinitely.

According to Palestinian human rights groups, the Israeli regime has issued over fifty thousand administrative detention orders against Palestinians, including women and minors, since 1967.

According to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Palestinian prisoners are subjected to harsher treatment in Israeli detention centers during the holy month of Ramadan.


Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners has been a top priority for activists in Gaza who say they are determined to stand by the prisoners for as long as it takes.

According to prisoners’ advocacy groups thousands of Palestinians including around five hundred administrative detainees are behind bars in Israeli jails.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

