GCC States Slam Houthi Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Published May 4th, 2021 - 06:54 GMT
Gulf countries lash out at Houthis' continued attacks on kingdom
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government mans a position near the frontline facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib, on April 27, 2021. AFP
Highlights
Bahrain expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom against anything that would target its security and safety.

Gulf countries have condemned Houthis’ continued launching of drones and ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile and two Houthi explosive drones targeting the southern city of Najran, the Arab Coalition reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the continuation of these extremist attacks reflects the militia’s disregard for all international laws and norms, state news agency SPA reported.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks pose a threat to the security of the Kingdom and the region.

The Council of the Arab Ministers of Interior called for holding the Iranian-backed militia accountable, as it exceeded all religious, humanitarian and ethical limits and values, during the month of Ramadan.

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, meanwhile, commended the Arab Coalition and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces for their success in combating all attacks carried out by the extremist Houthi militia.


Earlier, the coalition confirmed two Houthi explosive drones had targeted the southern areas of the Kingdom, including one that was launched toward Khamis Mushait, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

“The Houthi militia is committing serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the Arab Coalition said.

The Saudi defense ministry had also said, earlier on Saturday, it intercepted and destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have increasingly launched ballistic missiles and drones rigged with explosives against Saudi Arabia, targeting crucial oil infrastructure and civilian facilities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


