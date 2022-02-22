  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Germany Halts Major Pipeline After Russia’s Move Against Ukraine

Germany Halts Major Pipeline After Russia’s Move Against Ukraine

Published February 22nd, 2022 - 01:10 GMT
Germany Halts Major Pipeline After Russia’s Move Against Ukraine
This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows a road sign directing traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Februrary 22, 2022 that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Germany on Tuesday halted the certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia’s widely condemned move against Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Also ReadPutin Sends Troops to Eastern Ukraine, Recognizes Separatist RegionsPutin Sends Troops to Eastern Ukraine, Recognizes Separatist Regions

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states is a clear violation of international law.

“The situation has fundamentally changed, we need to make a reassessment, also with regard to Nord Stream 2,” he told reporters, adding that they have taken administrative steps today to halt the approval process. 

“There can be no certification of this pipeline now, and without this certification the Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating. The division at the Federal Ministry of Economics responsible for this matter will make a reassessment about our gas supply security, in consideration of what has changed in recent days,” he said.

 

The controversial project, which was designed to carry Russian gas directly to Germany, was long criticized by the US administration and Eastern European countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk in a speech on Monday that also attacked Ukraine’s government and the US, and accused the West of ignoring Moscow’s core security concerns.

Later, he ordered the deployment of troops to “maintain peace” in the breakaway regions.

Tags:UkraineRussiaGermanyinvasionNord Stream 2 Pipeline

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...