Germany issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh

Published May 23rd, 2023 - 12:34 GMT
Riad Salameh
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh gives an interview with AFP at his office in the capital Beirut on December 20, 2021. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Germany has verbally informed Lebanon of its issuance of an arrest warrant against Lebanon's Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh.

The warrant is based on "charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement" a judicial source told Reuters. 

This warrant is the second one within a week after France's red notice earlier this week. 

Salameh is facing a number of corruption charges in addition to calls for resignation as his time as a Central Bank governor is coming to an end in July.

 

