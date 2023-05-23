Germany issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh

مراسلنا: قوات خاصة إسرائيلية تقتحم مخيم بلاطة شرقي نابلس واندلاع اشتباكات مسلحة— سكاي نيوز عربية-عاجل (@SkyNewsArabia_B) May 23, 2023 ALBAWABA - International media outlets reported that Israel's special forces stormed ...
ALBAWABA - Germany has verbally informed Lebanon of its issuance of an arrest warrant against Lebanon's Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh.
The warrant is based on "charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement" a judicial source told Reuters.
This warrant is the second one within a week after France's red notice earlier this week.
Salameh is facing a number of corruption charges in addition to calls for resignation as his time as a Central Bank governor is coming to an end in July.