'Get Me Out of Here': US President did not Enjoy the G20

US President Donald Trump (L) is welcomed by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires during the G20 Leaders' Summit (AFP)

President Donald Trump appeared to be in a hurry to leave the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The President was seen walking away from his Argentinean counterpart, President Mauricio Macri, just as the two leaders were supposed to pose for a photo opportunity on Friday.

The hilarious video shows Trump shake hands with Macri, the two leaders were then supposed to spend a few more moments on stage for a group photo with other G20 leaders.

But Trump was apparently so eager to leave that that he just wandered off stage.

An aide began to chase down the American President while Macri sheepishly lingered on stage all by himself.

Trump, while off camera, is heard saying: ‘Get me out of here.’

Reporters who covered the incident started laughing when Trump awkwardly walked off.

The incident in Buenos Aires was the second embarrassing gaffe for Trump, who doesn’t seem interested in the nuances of diplomatic protocol.

Earlier Friday, the President stood side by side with Macri and seemed to struggle to understand the translation delivered into his earpiece.

As the South American president shared kind greetings in Spanish, Trump tossed his his translation earpiece to the ground telling Macri 'I think I understood you better in your language than I did on this. But that's okay'.

Just moments prior Trump looked flustered with the translation as he pressed the machine into his ear with a distracted and stern face, slightly nodding as a smiling Macri showered him with praise.

'It’s a great opportunity to thank you — to thank you for the huge support we have received from the United States and from your government, especially during this past year. We’ve been going through some difficult times,' Macri said at the Casa Rosada, Argentina's presidential mansion.

But Trump didn't seem to understand too well with his ear glued to the earpiece and his face stale, giving little reaction to Macri's kind words.

This article has been adapted from its original source.