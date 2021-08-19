  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 209.3 Million

Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 209.3 Million

Published August 19th, 2021 - 11:21 GMT
COVID-19 cases
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
More than 4.3M people so far lost their lives to covid-19 across world

Johns Hopkins University revealed the number of COVID-19 cases in the world rose to 209.3 million early Thursday.

Also ReadNew Zealand Maybe on The Verge of 120 Delta Covid Cases New Zealand Maybe on The Verge of 120 Delta Covid Cases

It reported that the death toll from the virus has reached 4,393,014, while the global infections stand at 209,308,033 as of 0700GMT.

The highest number of fatalities were recorded in the US, with 624,253, followed by Brazil with 571,662 deaths, and India with 433,049.


COVID-19, first detected in December in 2019 in China’s Wuhan province, has spread to 192 countries and regions.

Over 4.79 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide so far.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 casesCovid-19Johns Hopkins University

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...