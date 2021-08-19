Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 209.3 Million

Johns Hopkins University revealed the number of COVID-19 cases in the world rose to 209.3 million early Thursday.

It reported that the death toll from the virus has reached 4,393,014, while the global infections stand at 209,308,033 as of 0700GMT.

The highest number of fatalities were recorded in the US, with 624,253, followed by Brazil with 571,662 deaths, and India with 433,049.



COVID-19, first detected in December in 2019 in China’s Wuhan province, has spread to 192 countries and regions.

Over 4.79 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide so far.

